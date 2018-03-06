VIRAL: Dad makes son run to school in the rain after getting suspended for bullying

A father's punishment for his 10-year-old son who was kicked off the bus for bullying other kids has gone viral.

Bryan Thornhill's son got kicked off the bus for three days due to his behavior, something Bryan said he would not tolerate. So according to a Facebook live video that's now gone viral, he made his son run to school in the rain.

"Hey everyone, welcome to 'You better listen to your Dad 2018'," Bryan said at the beginning of his Facebook post. "My son has finally got in trouble on the bus enough to where he was kicked off the bus for three days because he was being a little bully which I do not tolerate, can't stand. Therefore, he has to now run to school, we're right about one mile from the school so all week he's got the experience of running."

The Virginia father's video has been shared nearly 40,000 times as of Tuesday morning.

Thornhill also shared video of his son's second and third morning jogs, along with parenting advice.

"If you get your panties in a wad seeing a kid jog, well I feel sorry for you," he said. "You probably need a lap or two.

The father says the punishment has been working, as he claims his son's attitude has "been much better", and his "teachers have approved of his behavior this week."

"This right here is called parenting... Teach your kids, don't be a friend, be a parent. That's what children need these days," Thornhill said.

What do you think? Good parenting or going too far?