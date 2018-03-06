Citizen CPR saves lives

A local youngster put his entrepreneurship skills to work Saturday and raised money for the newborn otters at the Montana Zoo.
Would you know what to do if someone had a heart attack and stopped breathing? Two Cody men used CPR to save another man’s life recently. Now, the victim has learned the technique to pay if forward.
Federal officials have postponed an upcoming sale of some oil and gas leases in south-central Montana after concerns were raised about drilling in an area heavily dependent on tourism.
"I ride the bus Monday through Thursday." 503,000 That's how many rides the billings met transit system sees each year. With so many people using this form of public transportation, MET Transit and its riders say it's time for some upgrades.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a new way for you to access your personal information online. And as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "My FWP" portal hopes to become a personalized path to Montana's outdoors.
Would you know what to do if someone had a heart attack and stopped breathing? Two Cody men used CPR to save another man’s life recently. Now, the victim has learned the technique to pay if forward.
People who live in Wyoming’s South Big Horn Basin will soon have free insurance for air ambulance service. The South Big Horn Basin Hospital board voted last week to give the free Air Med memberships to everyone in their district.
Wyoming's delegation to Congress is opposing calls for more gun control after the fallout from the latest school shooting.
An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.
A school board in northern Wyoming has decided to remove a book from the Cody High School library that one board member referred to as "trashy."
A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter.
The University of Wyoming has recorded a slight increase in its spring enrollment numbers.
Southern Nevada rancher and state's rights activist Cliven Bundy says a U.S. judge in Las Vegas did the federal government a favor last month when she threw out his criminal case stemming from an armed standoff at his Bunkerville ranch in April 2014.
Cody school board votes to move gun policy to a second reading after teachers and community members ask them not to allow school personnel to conceal carry.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
school closures and delays
A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
Weather conditions have led to road closures in Eastern Montana. The Montana Department of Transportation has issued closures for the US-212 From Broadus to Lame Deer is currently closed.
A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children has been freed from prison.
The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Rikkole Monroe has been canceled.
Effie's fight
Viewership for the Academy Awards plunged 20 percent from last year to a record-low 26.5 million, the first time on record the Oscars reached fewer than 30 million people.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has dismissed a domestic violence charge against a 35-year-old Bozeman police officer.
