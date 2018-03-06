Citizen CPR saves lives

Would you know what to do if someone had a heart attack and stopped breathing? Two Cody men used CPR to save another man’s life recently. Now, the victim has learned the technique to pay if forward. And, thanks to a movement started in Montana, business leaders in Cody are involved.

When a Cody ambulance crew goes out on a call, they hope they’ll have help when they arrive. That’s exactly what happened in January, when the crew answered a 911 call to a Cody store. They found a man on the floor, and two other men giving him CPR.

Paramedic Ross Marlow remarked, “… how great it is that someone is already on scene action.”

Minutes earlier, Brett Trudo was walking out of the store, when he saw a man turning blue, and the man’s wife asking if anyone knew CPR.

Trudo said, “I stepped in and checked for a pulse, and didn’t find a pulse and started administering CPR.”

When asked how long did you hesitate?, Trudo answered, “I didn’t hesitate any.”

Neither did Jim Werner. He was walking out of the store, when saw Brett giving CPR to the stranger. He offered to help.

Werner remembered, “He did a few more compressions there, and he said, ‘Okay, take over’. So, I took over, and started doing CPR myself.”

The result? They met the man whose life they probably helped save.

Russ Gwynn thanked them. But before he even met his life savers, he decided to pay it forward.

Gwynn laughed, “I went and learned CPR.”

And if EMT Kevin Lauer has his way, Gwynn will be one of many people in the Cody Community who can do CPR. He started teaching people in Gallatin County, Montana, after the American Heart Association changed the CPR recommendation to compressions only.

Lauer said that in Gallatin County, “We’ve seen bystander participation go to 78%”

Lauer wants to bring that statistic to Cody. So, he’s starting by teaching Cody’s business leaders. The Chamber of Commerce members usually gather here for lunch. But, they did more on this day.

They learned compression only CPR, to the beat of “Staying Alive” in their heads. They found out their employees can learn the proper technique, for free.

Lauer said more than 5000 people learned in Gallatin County, and when it comes to saving lives with CPR..

“We’re now the nation’s leader.”

Wyoming and Montana have Good Samaritan laws, which helps protect people who step in to use CPR when a victim needs it.