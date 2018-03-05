Sale of federal oil and gas leases in Montana postponed

Federal officials have postponed an upcoming sale of some oil and gas leases in south-central Montana after concerns were raised about drilling in an area heavily dependent on tourism.
Federal officials have postponed an upcoming sale of some oil and gas leases in south-central Montana after concerns were raised about drilling in an area heavily dependent on tourism.
"I ride the bus Monday through Thursday." 503,000 That's how many rides the billings met transit system sees each year. With so many people using this form of public transportation, MET Transit and its riders say it's time for some upgrades.
"I ride the bus Monday through Thursday." 503,000 That's how many rides the billings met transit system sees each year. With so many people using this form of public transportation, MET Transit and its riders say it's time for some upgrades.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a new way for you to access your personal information online. And as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "My FWP" portal hopes to become a personalized path to Montana's outdoors.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a new way for you to access your personal information online. And as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "My FWP" portal hopes to become a personalized path to Montana's outdoors.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.
A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Weather conditions have led to road closures in Eastern Montana. The Montana Department of Transportation has issued closures for the US-212 From Broadus to Lame Deer is currently closed.
Weather conditions have led to road closures in Eastern Montana. The Montana Department of Transportation has issued closures for the US-212 From Broadus to Lame Deer is currently closed.
A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children has been freed from prison.
A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children has been freed from prison.
For more information about Effie's fight, head here.
For more information about Effie's fight, head here.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has dismissed a domestic violence charge against a 35-year-old Bozeman police officer.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has dismissed a domestic violence charge against a 35-year-old Bozeman police officer.
One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.