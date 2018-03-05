Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/5

Check out this week's best from state and divisional basketball, as well as the Frontier Conference tournament.
The Yellowjackets have earned the No. 7 seed into the NCAA Division II West Region Championships and will take on No. 2 seed and No. 19 nationally-ranked Hawaii Pacific University.
The Yellowjackets earn their first win over SPU this season and capture the GNAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division II West Regionals tournament.
PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas.
HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.
Check out this week's best from state and divisional basketball, as well as the Frontier Conference tournament.
The Yellowjackets have earned the No. 7 seed into the NCAA Division II West Region Championships and will take on No. 2 seed and No. 19 nationally-ranked Hawaii Pacific University.
The Yellowjackets earn their first win over SPU this season and capture the GNAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division II West Regionals tournament.
Killian Tillie led the Zags with 24 points which included five three-pointers, Johnathan Williams and Zach Norvell Jr. were the other two players to finish in double figures.
Eastern Washington University men's basketball player Bogdan Bliznyuk set a new NCAA Division I record for consecutive free throws made as the Eagles beat Northern Arizona 85-68.
Michael Scarlett scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:15 of the game as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps edged 2nd-ranked Whitworth 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.
Hodgins broke Eastern Washington's single-game record of 38, held by Vanessa Jones since Dec. 5, 1990 and didn't stop there. Her total of 46 points is the most scored in Eastern Washington basketball history, male or female.
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points on seven-of-10 shooting, and Jessie Loera added 13, two short of her career high.
A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.
