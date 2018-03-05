Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/5 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/5

Number 8: Joliet's Taylor Rowlison scores a school record 46 points versus St. Labre.

Number 7: Bozeman's Mack Anderson gets a dunk versus CMR in the Eastern AA Divisionals.

Number 6: St. Labre's Virgil Fisher Jr. gets the three pointer to go with the foul.

Number 5: Lodge Grass' Robert Pretty on Top beats the buzzer versus Joliet on the three.

Number 4: Roundup's Blyth Sealey saves the pass from going out of bounds, and delivers a perfect pass to Faith Nichols for the bucket.

Number 3: Rocky Mountain's Jared Samuelson hits the game winner over MSU Northern to send the Battlin' Bears to the Frontier Conference tournament semifinal.

Number 2: Scobey freshman CJ Nelson gets the buzzer beater with one second to go to beat Melstone in the Class C state tournament.

Number 1: The Hardin Bulldogs boys basketball team wins it's first state championship since 1997.

    Check out this week's best from state and divisional basketball, as well as the Frontier Conference tournament.

