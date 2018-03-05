MET Transit possible upgrades

"I ride the bus Monday through Thursday."

503,000 That's how many rides the billings met transit system sees each year.

With so many people using this form of public transportation, MET Transit and its riders say it's time for some upgrades.

"We do need to improve our bus system," MET rider Tina Engellant.

Things like new and refurbished buses to new technology like a new Smartphone app, are all included in the MET Transit upgrades packet.

New technology like an AVL bus locator system for the app, auto or e-pay, e-ticket reading technology, and passenger counters would cost between $500,000 to $1 million.

So would bus riders use these new tools?

"Most people would because technology is a big source in Billings."

According to the packet, 17 buses are eligible to either be replaced or refurbished.

New transit coaches would cost $450,000 each.

Refurbished coaches would coast $260,000 dollars each.

Another item in the packet expanding the service area as Billings continues growing.

"I think it's important that most bus riders get on the buses and get to their destinations," Engellant said.

For now, the MET plans to replace 3 or 4 buses with refurbished ones and evaluate the results before making any major moves.

As far as money goes, MET Transit is not planning to ask the council to ask voters for any mill levys to afford these changes, but additional mills may be required in the near future.