MET Transit possible upgrades

Federal officials have postponed an upcoming sale of some oil and gas leases in south-central Montana after concerns were raised about drilling in an area heavily dependent on tourism.
"I ride the bus Monday through Thursday." 503,000 That's how many rides the billings met transit system sees each year. With so many people using this form of public transportation, MET Transit and its riders say it's time for some upgrades.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a new way for you to access your personal information online. And as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "My FWP" portal hopes to become a personalized path to Montana's outdoors.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.
A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
The men and women race up 69 flights of stairs wearing about 30 pounds of equipment including breathing compressed air. For the last six years, Missoula Firefighter Andy Drobeck has taken first place.
Monday marked Day 1 in the case of Robert Back v. Benefis Health System. Over 270 people were called to the Montana Expo Park Monday morning for the start of jury selection; by 10:00am, over half of those in attendance were deemed "statutorily disqualified," and even more were later dismissed for reasons ranging from medical concerns to travel plans and calving season. After lunch, the group moved back to the Cascade County Courthouse, where the pool was narrowed down...
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Canadian man who died on Friday in an accident. Officials say Charges Douglas Herr, 56, is from Calgary. Herr was skiing with a friend on March 2 when he went missing.
The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing person advisory for a 6-year-old South Glacier girl.
Weather conditions have led to road closures in Eastern Montana. The Montana Department of Transportation has issued closures for the US-212 From Broadus to Lame Deer is currently closed.
A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children has been freed from prison.
For more information about Effie's fight, head here.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has dismissed a domestic violence charge against a 35-year-old Bozeman police officer.
One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.
