Carroll College announces next president

Dr. John Cech has been selected as Carroll College's 18th president. The Board of Trustees along with a search committee narrowed down to two final candidates last month. The final decision comes only weeks after Dr. Cech visited the Carroll College campus where he held an open forum with students, faculty, and staff.

Before accepting the position as the 18th president, Dr. Cech worked within the Montana University system for 16 years. The Carroll community believe with Dr. Cech's background in higher education he will make an immediate impact on the College.

John Walda, chair of the Board of Trustees at Carroll College said, "John Cech has a rare combination of skills and traits that make him the perfect fit for Carroll...He has a thorough knowledge of the challenges that face colleges in today’s world, and the experience and networks to deal with those challenges. In addition, he has a demonstrated commitment to making sure that students are successful, and his style is collaborative and inclusive. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, he loves Carroll College and is devoted to its mission.”

Dr. Cech stated he is honored to serve as the next president and looks forward to working alongside Carroll's students, staff, and faculty to continue the school's legacy of excellence.