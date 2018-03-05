Exclusive: Montana woman searching for kidney with creativity and positivity

A Montana woman is fighting the battle against kidney failure in a unique way, and her creativity and infectious spirit are now getting some attention.

Effie Kimp lives a few miles outside of Jackson, Montana, where she and her "army of angels" are working to make sure Effie finds a kidney donor.

Her ranch near the Big Hole Mountains is one of her favorite places in the world, and she finally gets to live at home after years of medical treatments in hospitals.

The way Kimp tells it, she's lived two lives so far. One before the brain aneurysm in 2009, one after.

She says both lives have been great, but once she gets a kidney donation, she's going to make her third life even better.

Kimp is so full of joy, not even a brain aneurysm about a decade ago, and the subsequent kidney failure, could stop her. After the aneurysm , Kimp was in a coma for two weeks. When she woke up, she had to relearn the simple basics of her life, like walking, writing, reading, swallowing and cooking.

When she found out she needed a kidney a few years back, Kimp sent 80 hand-written letters out to friends and family searching for a donor. She's not on Facebook, so she didn't think to post on social media.

So far, almost 20 people have tried to donate a kidney, but no one has been a match yet.

But a few weeks ago, Kimp decided she wanted to reach more people, so she made herself a t-shirt explaining her situation, complete with a phone number and her blood type.