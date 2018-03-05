Exclusive: Montana woman searching for kidney with creativity and positivity

A Montana woman is fighting the battle against kidney failure in a unique way, and her creativity and infectious spirit are now getting some attention.
Effie Kimp lives a few miles outside of Jackson, Montana, where she and her "army of angels" are working to make sure Effie finds a kidney donor.
Her ranch near the Big Hole Mountains is one of her favorite places in the world, and she finally gets to live at home after years of medical treatments in hospitals.
The way Kimp tells it, she's lived two lives so far. One before the brain aneurysm in 2009, one after.
She says both lives have been great, but once she gets a kidney donation, she's going to make her third life even better.
Kimp is so full of joy, not even a brain aneurysm about a decade ago, and the subsequent kidney failure, could stop her. After the aneurysm , Kimp was in a coma for two weeks. When she woke up, she had to relearn the simple basics of her life, like walking, writing, reading, swallowing and cooking.
When she found out she needed a kidney a few years back, Kimp sent 80 hand-written letters out to friends and family searching for a donor. She's not on Facebook, so she didn't think to post on social media.
So far, almost 20 people have tried to donate a kidney, but no one has been a match yet.
But a few weeks ago, Kimp decided she wanted to reach more people, so she made herself a t-shirt explaining her situation, complete with a phone number and her blood type.
Her friend Elise Davis, who works at Barrett Hospital in Dillon, saw the shirt and decided to post her photo to Facebook after she learned Kimp is looking for a donor.
That's how Wake Up Montana found Kimp.
Now, Kimp is hoping to find a donor as quickly as possible.
"We know it only takes one," she says.
But she also wants to share the importance of organ donation for others, in the hopes other people can find donors as well.
And while she waits for that life-saving donation, Kimp is still working on her bucket list.
"I want to go to Barcelona, I want to spend more time in the west Big Hole Mountains, and I want to enjoy my friends and family," she said.
After all, she has a lot of life left to live.
"It's almost overwhelming, 'cause you know we're all human beings and we all help each other," she says.
If you are interested in finding out how to donate a kidney to Effie, you can call her at (406) 370-2641.
For more information about her fight, head here.
DID YOU KNOW? 90 percent of Montanans are registered as organ donors, one of the highest rates in the country.
For more information about organ donation in the northwest, click here.
Weather
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.