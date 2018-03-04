Company creates bulletproof classroom doors

Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a new way for you to access your personal information online. And as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "My FWP" portal hopes to become a personalized path to Montana's outdoors.
As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help. R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.
A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
Weather conditions have led to road closures in Eastern Montana. The Montana Department of Transportation has issued closures for the US-212 From Broadus to Lame Deer is currently closed.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has drafted two bills proposing to release almost 690,000 acres of wilderness study areas in Montana.
A Florida 10-year-old, with a history of grand theft auto, was caught again on camera attempting to steal another vehicle from a car dealership.
President Trump has been briefed about a shooting incident just outside the White House. A law enforcement source says a man shot himself along the north fence of the building Saturday.
L.L. Bean is the latest major retailer to announce that it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns.
The Center for Disease Control says flu season has peaked. The CDC released its weekly numbers on influenza activity across the US Friday.
Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.
A Tennessee school bus driver who's charged in a wreck that killed six children has testified that he wasn't on his cellphone when the wreck happened.
A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.
Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.
A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday.
One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.
Billings police say that a deceased person found lying in the doorway of a business on the 2800 block of 1st Ave. North, Saturday, is not being treated as suspicious.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children has been freed from prison.
A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
