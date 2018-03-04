Company creates bulletproof classroom doors

As concerns grow nationwide over school safety in the wake of several shootings, a South Carolina company says it has an idea that could help.

R2P Innovations of Goose Creek unveiled its bulletproof door Friday.

The company's president says the door is designed specifically for US classrooms.

He says the door can withstand assault rifles and high-power, military grade weapons.

During Friday's test, the door stopped bullets from an AR-15, a shotgun, a 9 mm pistol and an FN Scar 17.

The company says it can produce about 10,000 doors a month, depending on who wants to buy them.