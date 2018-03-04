Motorcycle club to host fundraising event for Jones family

A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.



KULR-8 spoke with Dean Clark, a prospect of the motorcycle club called Knuckles Up and a relative of the Jones family. He said the club will be hosting a fundraising event for the family that will take place on Sunday, March 25th at the High Horse Saloon in Billings. He also said this event will have food, drinks, music bingo, and a silent auction.



Clark explained why the club is hosting this event.



"The family is one of our own that have lost everything," Clark said. "When I was asking for clothing, everyone was just very generous and very caring, Billings is a caring town."



Clark said Karen and Sam Jones may be at the event to help in any way they can. Anyone wanting to donate can contact the Knuckles Up Facebook page.