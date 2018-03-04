Eastern Montana road closures, severe driving conditions - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Eastern Montana road closures, severe driving conditions

Weather conditions have led to road closures in Eastern Montana.

The Montana Department of Transportation has issued closures for the

US-212 From Broadus to Lame Deer is currently closed. A multi-vehicle accident has been reported along this road, and traffic is being diverted.

Severe Driving Conditions exist throughout the state as well.

To check the roads before driving, visit the Montana Department of Transportation website

