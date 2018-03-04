Eastern Montana road closures, severe driving conditions

A family lost their home just two days before Christmas in 2017. Now, a club is trying to raise funds to help them get back on their feet.
Weather conditions have led to road closures in Eastern Montana. The Montana Department of Transportation has issued closures for the US-212 From Broadus to Lame Deer is currently closed.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has drafted two bills proposing to release almost 690,000 acres of wilderness study areas in Montana.
The winter carnival kicked off the first weekend of March at Red Lodge mountain resort.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have shifted their attention to securing access to heat and bracing for possible flooding as residents of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation recover from last month's relentless snowstorms.
Friends, family and community members lined up at Arlee High School Sunday afternoon to greet the Arlee Warriors basketball team as they departed their bus.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has dismissed a domestic violence charge against a 35-year-old Bozeman police officer.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has drafted two bills proposing to release almost 690,000 acres of wilderness study areas in Montana.
The Arlee Warriors are back-to-back champions after winning th Class C State Championship Saturday.
One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.
Billings police say that a deceased person found lying in the doorway of a business on the 2800 block of 1st Ave. North, Saturday, is not being treated as suspicious.
A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children has been freed from prison.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has drafted two bills proposing to release almost 690,000 acres of wilderness study areas in Montana.
Weather conditions have led to road closures in Eastern Montana. The Montana Department of Transportation has issued closures for the US-212 From Broadus to Lame Deer is currently closed.
