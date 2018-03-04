10-year-old attempts to steal car in Florida

A Florida 10-year-old, with a history of grand theft auto, was caught again on camera attempting to steal another vehicle from a car dealership.

The young boy was with his mother at an auto outlet on Wednesday shopping for cars, where he snatched two sets of keys. That same evening, he returned with another suspect and surveillance video shows the two attempting to unlock the vehicles and start them up.

Earlier, the staff realized the keys were missing and disabled the vehicles. Police believe the 10-year-old was the mastermind behind the scheme and a third suspect drove them to the scene. "I think he needs some quick intervention or he's going to have a very dim future," said Chief Stephen K. Aldrich of the Holly Hill Police Department.

Local authorities confirmed that the same boy attempted to steal another car last summer and was still on probation from that transgression.