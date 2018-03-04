10-year-old attempts to steal car in Florida

A Florida 10-year-old, with a history of grand theft auto, was caught again on camera attempting to steal another vehicle from a car dealership.
A Florida 10-year-old, with a history of grand theft auto, was caught again on camera attempting to steal another vehicle from a car dealership.
President Trump has been briefed about a shooting incident just outside the White House. A law enforcement source says a man shot himself along the north fence of the building Saturday.
President Trump has been briefed about a shooting incident just outside the White House. A law enforcement source says a man shot himself along the north fence of the building Saturday.
L.L. Bean is the latest major retailer to announce that it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns.
L.L. Bean is the latest major retailer to announce that it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns.
The Center for Disease Control says flu season has peaked. The CDC released its weekly numbers on influenza activity across the US Friday.
The Center for Disease Control says flu season has peaked. The CDC released its weekly numbers on influenza activity across the US Friday.
Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.
Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.
A Tennessee school bus driver who's charged in a wreck that killed six children has testified that he wasn't on his cellphone when the wreck happened.
A Tennessee school bus driver who's charged in a wreck that killed six children has testified that he wasn't on his cellphone when the wreck happened.
A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.
A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.
Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.
Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.
A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday.
A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday.
Children from low income areas tend to fare worse after heart surgery. That's according to a new Columbia University study of 86,000 kids with congenital heart disease.
Children from low income areas tend to fare worse after heart surgery. That's according to a new Columbia University study of 86,000 kids with congenital heart disease.
One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.
Billings police say that a deceased person found lying in the doorway of a business on the 2800 block of 1st Ave. North, Saturday, is not being treated as suspicious.
Billings police say that a deceased person found lying in the doorway of a business on the 2800 block of 1st Ave. North, Saturday, is not being treated as suspicious.
A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children has been freed from prison.
A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children has been freed from prison.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
The winter carnival kicked off the first weekend of March at Red Lodge mountain resort.
The winter carnival kicked off the first weekend of March at Red Lodge mountain resort.
The five children reported missing Thursday have been found safe. Billings police say they had been taken to a friend's home.
The five children reported missing Thursday have been found safe. Billings police say they had been taken to a friend's home.