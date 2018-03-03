Sled race at Red Lodge winter carnival draws thousands of people

The winter carnival kicked off the first weekend of March at Red Lodge mountain resort.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have shifted their attention to securing access to heat and bracing for possible flooding as residents of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation recover from last month's relentless snowstorms.
One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
President Trump has been briefed about a shooting incident just outside the White House. A law enforcement source says a man shot himself along the north fence of the building Saturday.
Billings police say that a deceased person found lying in the doorway of a business on the 2800 block of 1st Ave. North, Saturday, is not being treated as suspicious.
One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.
A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children has been freed from prison.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
The five children reported missing Thursday have been found safe. Billings police say they had been taken to a friend's home.
A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.
