Sled race at Red Lodge winter carnival draws thousands of people

The winter carnival kicked off the first weekend of March at Red Lodge mountain resort.

The event drew thousands of visitors as many came to participate in the costume contest and torchlight parade.

Laughter and excitement echoed from the resort as skiers made their way to the top of the mountain with makeshift sleds and costumes.

With over one hundred people in attendance for today's race, everybody has one goal of making it down the mountain and winning a cash prize.

There are four different divisions, multiple entries, and crowds filled the mountain side to watch the action take place.

This is Beau Thompson's second year attending the race, he's making an effort to come every year.

"It's cool, you never know what's going to happen, if people crash into you, but we got a good start and good snow," said Thompson

Nik Fishbaugh came to Red Lodge with friends.

He took second place in the creative division category.

"we were hoping to win first place, but we'll take second," adds Fishbaugh. "We were right there, right there!"

For Gary Herem, his seventh year on the mountain has brought him luck.

He and his teammate Beau Thompson took first place in the speed category.

KULR-8 asked him if he expected to win.

"No, I really didn't," said Herem. "They're getting some nice sleds. I don't know what happened, but we did so I am happy."