Montana reservation braces for fuel shortage, flooding

By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have shifted their attention to securing access to heat and bracing for possible flooding as residents of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation recover from last month's relentless snowstorms.
  
The Billings Gazette reports residents of the reservation in southeast Montana are still digging out and connecting to services after the back-to-back storms deposited feet of snow in some areas.
  
The Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services department received more than 800 calls for service in the past two weeks.
  
Department director Janis Spear says most homes have regained access to services, so now the department is working to reconnect access to firewood and propane.
  
Montana Disaster and Emergency Services officials say the state is still working to coordinate with the tribe on what resources are immediately needed.
  
___
  
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

