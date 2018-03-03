Skier dies at Whitefish Mountain Resort - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Skier dies at Whitefish Mountain Resort

By KULR-8 News Staff
WHITEFISH, Mont. -

            One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
            Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said the 56-year old Canadian resident was skiing with a friend when they became separated.

            According to Sheriff Curry, the mans friend reported him missing.
            After a 2 hour search by Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol, his body was located in a tree well inbounds, not far from the summit.
            In a separate incident Friday night, a 30-year old Canadian snowboarder was reported missing.
            Flathead Search and Rescue and Nordic Ski Patrol was initiated.
            The Two Bear Air Rescue helicopter located him out of bounds shortly before midnight.
            He was rescued by Two Bear and returned to the resort.

