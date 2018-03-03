Skier dies at Whitefish Mountain Resort

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort. The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday. The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing. Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit. The sheriff’s office is not releasing ...

