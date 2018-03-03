Man shot outside of White House

President Trump has been briefed about a shooting incident just outside the White House.

A law enforcement source says a man shot himself along the north fence of the building Saturday.

The secret service says its officers did not fire any shots.

And it says there are no reports of any other injuries.

So far there is no word on the status of the alleged shooter.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump were at Mar-a-Lago in Florida when the incident happened.