Man shot outside of White House

One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
President Trump has been briefed about a shooting incident just outside the White House. A law enforcement source says a man shot himself along the north fence of the building Saturday.
Billings police say that a deceased person found lying in the doorway of a business on the 2800 block of 1st Ave. North, Saturday, is not being treated as suspicious.
A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children has been freed from prison.
Former University of Montana soccer coach Mark Plakorus exchanged hundreds of text messages with escorts using his university-issued cellphone during recruiting trips to Las Vegas.
L.L. Bean is the latest major retailer to announce that it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns.
The Center for Disease Control says flu season has peaked. The CDC released its weekly numbers on influenza activity across the US Friday.
Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.
A Tennessee school bus driver who's charged in a wreck that killed six children has testified that he wasn't on his cellphone when the wreck happened.
A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.
Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.
A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday.
Children from low income areas tend to fare worse after heart surgery. That's according to a new Columbia University study of 86,000 kids with congenital heart disease.
On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement. The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they stumbled upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood, and found three children living near massive piles of trash and human feces. Deputies said in a press release that the three children, ages 11, 13 and 14, had been living in the box for approximately four years. The box measured about 20 feet long, 4 feet high and 10 feet wide.
A man sentenced to more than 300 years for violent sex offenses against children has been freed from prison.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
The five children reported missing Thursday have been found safe. Billings police say they had been taken to a friend's home.
A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.
One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
