Downtown death result of cold and alcohol - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Downtown death result of cold and alcohol

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings police say that a deceased person found lying in the doorway of a business on the 2800 block of 1st Ave. North, Saturday, is not being treated as suspicious.

Sgt. Harley Cagle tells KULR-8 that the 48-year-old woman had been drinking with other transients throughout the night.

Alcohol and the cold weather appear to be contributing factors but the incident is still under investigation.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Skier dies at Whitefish Mountain Resort

    Skier dies at Whitefish Mountain Resort

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:56 PM EST2018-03-03 19:56:33 GMT

                One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.          

                One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.          

  • Search efforts for missing skier continue

    Search efforts for missing skier continue

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:37 PM EST2018-03-03 19:37:16 GMT

    Search efforts for a missing skier will continue this weekend in Whitefish

    Search efforts for a missing skier will continue this weekend in Whitefish

  • Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

    Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-03-03 19:06:51 GMT
    According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort. The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday.  The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing. Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit.   The sheriff’s office is not releasing ...
    According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort. The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday.  The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing. Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit.   The sheriff’s office is not releasing ...
    •   

  • Most Popular