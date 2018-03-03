Downtown death result of cold and alcohol

Billings police say that a deceased person found lying in the doorway of a business on the 2800 block of 1st Ave. North, Saturday, is not being treated as suspicious.

Sgt. Harley Cagle tells KULR-8 that the 48-year-old woman had been drinking with other transients throughout the night.

Alcohol and the cold weather appear to be contributing factors but the incident is still under investigation.