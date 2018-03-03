Report: Ex-Montana women's soccer coach texted escorts - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Report: Ex-Montana women's soccer coach texted escorts

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A newspaper has reported that former University of Montana women's soccer coach Mark Plakorus exchanged hundreds of text messages with escorts using his university-issued cellphone during Las Vegas recruiting trips.

The Missoulian obtained the information with a public records request.

University officials said they did not have access to the messages, but the newspaper reported Friday the numbers matched with 10 escorts.

The 491 texts date to February 2015 and centered around six recruiting trips to Las Vegas.

The university announced Plakorus' departure Jan. 30 after an investigation that began with player complaints about Plakoros texting them excessively and at inappropriate times.

Plakorus told the newspaper in February it was his choice how to use personal time on recruiting trips.

He acknowledged violating university policy by using his work cellphone.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Skier dies at Whitefish Mountain Resort

    Skier dies at Whitefish Mountain Resort

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:56 PM EST2018-03-03 19:56:33 GMT

                One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.          

                One person has died at Whitefish Mountain Resort.          

  • Search efforts for missing skier continue

    Search efforts for missing skier continue

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:37 PM EST2018-03-03 19:37:16 GMT

    Search efforts for a missing skier will continue this weekend in Whitefish

    Search efforts for a missing skier will continue this weekend in Whitefish

  • Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

    Skier dead, snowboarder rescued in separate incidents on Whitefish Mountain

    Saturday, March 3 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-03-03 19:06:51 GMT
    According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort. The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday.  The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing. Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit.   The sheriff’s office is not releasing ...
    According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, a skier died on Whitefish Mountain Resort. The 56-year-old Canadian resident was reportedly skiing with a friend on Friday.  The two became separated and the friend reported the man missing. Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol searched the area for two hours before finding the man’s body was located in a tree well, inbounds not far from the summit.   The sheriff’s office is not releasing ...
    •   

  • Most Popular