YOUR MONEY: L.L. Bean raises minimum age for gun purchases to 21

L.L. Bean is the latest major retailer to announce that it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns.

In the wake of last month's Florida school shooting, the company announced Thursday it will no longer sell guns or ammunition to anyone under 21.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Kroger owned Fred Meyer stores and Walmart also raised the minimum purchase age for guns this week.

Additionally, Dick's announced it will stop selling assault-style rifles at its stores.