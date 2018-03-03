YOUR MONEY: L.L. Bean raises minimum age for gun purchases to 21

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Helena attorney is proposing to change Montana's constitution to explicitly ban non-U.S. citizens from voting in elections. An immigrant-rights advocate says the proposed constitutional amendment is unnecessary and worries it will be used to stoke anti-immigrant sentiment ahead of this year's elections.
A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.
The Billings Police Department has canceled the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Tanisha Felicia Medicinehorse and her five children.
The Montana Department of Transportation would like to notify the public of a proposal to improve roadway segments and intersections near the intersection of Airport Road and Main Street in Billings.
Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin closing to oversnow travel starting Sunday. Spring plowing will begin as roads segments close. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15 at 9 pm. Depending on weather conditions, some of the park roads will reopen to automobile travel on April 20.
The Arlee Warriors basketball team is one to watch at the Class C State Basketball Tournament in Butte this weekend.
L.L. Bean is the latest major retailer to announce that it will raise the minimum purchase age for guns.
The Center for Disease Control says flu season has peaked. The CDC released its weekly numbers on influenza activity across the US Friday.
Walmart says it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21.
A Tennessee school bus driver who's charged in a wreck that killed six children has testified that he wasn't on his cellphone when the wreck happened.
A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.
Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.
A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday.
Children from low income areas tend to fare worse after heart surgery. That's according to a new Columbia University study of 86,000 kids with congenital heart disease.
On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement. The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times.
A Philadelphia four-year-old is being called a “superhero” after he was a match to donate life-saving bone marrow to his twin baby brothers.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
The five children reported missing Thursday have been found safe. Billings police say they had been taken to a friend's home.
Billings Police confirm the male suspect who lead multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit from Laurel to Billings is 33-year-old Dustin Kennedy.
