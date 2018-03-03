Proposed ballot measure seeks to bar noncitizens from voting - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Proposed ballot measure seeks to bar noncitizens from voting

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Helena attorney is proposing to change Montana's constitution to explicitly ban non-U.S. citizens from voting in elections.
  
An immigrant-rights advocate says the proposed constitutional amendment is unnecessary and worries it will be used to stoke anti-immigrant sentiment ahead of this year's elections.
  
Chris Gallus submitted his proposed ballot initiative to the Secretary of State's office on Thursday for a legal review.
  
The Montana Constitution already defines a voter as a U.S. citizen, and state law requires voters to have lived in Montana for at least 30 days.
  
Gallus says that's not enough to keep noncitizens out of the voting booth, and wants explicit restrictions enshrined in the constitution.
  
Immigration attorney Shahid Haque says he believes the measure is xenophobic and an attempt to rile up Montana voters with misleading claims.

