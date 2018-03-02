Yellowstone begins spring plowing, roads start to close

Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin closing to oversnow travel starting Sunday.

Spring plowing will begin as roads segments close. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15 at 9 pm.

Depending on weather conditions, some of the park roads will reopen to automobile travel on April 20.On March 4, the roads from Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris will close.

On March 6, the roads from Norris to Madison and Norris to Canyon Village will close.

On March 11, roads from Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge to Lake Butte Overlook will close.

On March 15, the remaining park roads will close.

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the Hotel, Dining Room, Gift Shop, and Ski Shop will close for the season Monday, March 5. The Mammoth Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, the Albright Visitor Center, and self-serve fuel pumps remain open all year.

At Old Faithful, Old Faithful Snow Lodge & Cabins close Sunday, March 4. The Bear Den Gift Shop, the Geyser Grill, and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center will close Thursday, March 15.

At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana, is open to automobiles all year.

To check current road conditions or closures, you can call the office at (307) 344-2117, or click here.