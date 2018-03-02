Yellowstone begins spring plowing, roads start to close - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Yellowstone begins spring plowing, roads start to close

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect

Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin closing to oversnow travel starting Sunday.

Spring plowing will begin as roads segments close. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15 at 9 pm.

Depending on weather conditions, some of the park roads will reopen to automobile travel on April 20.On March 4, the roads from Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris will close.

On March 6, the roads from Norris to Madison and Norris to Canyon Village will close.

On March 11, roads from Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge to Lake Butte Overlook will close.

On March 15, the remaining park roads will close.

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the Hotel, Dining Room, Gift Shop, and Ski Shop will close for the season Monday, March 5. The Mammoth Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, the Albright Visitor Center, and self-serve fuel pumps remain open all year.  

At Old Faithful, Old Faithful Snow Lodge & Cabins close Sunday, March 4. The Bear Den Gift Shop, the Geyser Grill, and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center will close Thursday, March 15.  

At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.  

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana, is open to automobiles all year.  

To check current road conditions or closures, you can call the office at (307) 344-2117, or click here

  • LocalMore>>

  • Ice Jam season arrives in Montana

    Ice Jam season arrives in Montana

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-03-03 04:48:38 GMT
    Ice jams are very common here in Montana because of how long and cold our winter season lasts. So common in fact, that Montana ice jams make up approximately 9% of all reported jams in the continental United States.     Montana has the highest number of reported ice jams and ice jam deaths in the lower 48. Most of Montana's ice jams occur in February and March when warmer temperatures and spring rains cause snow and ice to rapidly melt. All of this extra water...
    Ice jams are very common here in Montana because of how long and cold our winter season lasts. So common in fact, that Montana ice jams make up approximately 9% of all reported jams in the continental United States.     Montana has the highest number of reported ice jams and ice jam deaths in the lower 48. Most of Montana's ice jams occur in February and March when warmer temperatures and spring rains cause snow and ice to rapidly melt. All of this extra water...

  • Yellowstone begins spring plowing, roads start to close

    Yellowstone begins spring plowing, roads start to close

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-03-03 02:09:56 GMT

    Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin closing to oversnow travel starting Sunday. Spring plowing will begin as roads segments close. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15 at 9 pm. Depending on weather conditions, some of the park roads will reopen to automobile travel on April 20.

    Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin closing to oversnow travel starting Sunday. Spring plowing will begin as roads segments close. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15 at 9 pm. Depending on weather conditions, some of the park roads will reopen to automobile travel on April 20.

  • Father-in-law charged with shooting son-in-law

    Father-in-law charged with shooting son-in-law

    Friday, March 2 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-03-03 00:56:32 GMT

    A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.

    A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Ice Jam season arrives in Montana

    Ice Jam season arrives in Montana

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-03-03 04:48:38 GMT
    Ice jams are very common here in Montana because of how long and cold our winter season lasts. So common in fact, that Montana ice jams make up approximately 9% of all reported jams in the continental United States.     Montana has the highest number of reported ice jams and ice jam deaths in the lower 48. Most of Montana's ice jams occur in February and March when warmer temperatures and spring rains cause snow and ice to rapidly melt. All of this extra water...
    Ice jams are very common here in Montana because of how long and cold our winter season lasts. So common in fact, that Montana ice jams make up approximately 9% of all reported jams in the continental United States.     Montana has the highest number of reported ice jams and ice jam deaths in the lower 48. Most of Montana's ice jams occur in February and March when warmer temperatures and spring rains cause snow and ice to rapidly melt. All of this extra water...

  • Yellowstone begins spring plowing, roads start to close

    Yellowstone begins spring plowing, roads start to close

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-03-03 02:09:56 GMT

    Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin closing to oversnow travel starting Sunday. Spring plowing will begin as roads segments close. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15 at 9 pm. Depending on weather conditions, some of the park roads will reopen to automobile travel on April 20.

    Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin closing to oversnow travel starting Sunday. Spring plowing will begin as roads segments close. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15 at 9 pm. Depending on weather conditions, some of the park roads will reopen to automobile travel on April 20.

  • Arlee Warriors bring special message to state tournament

    Arlee Warriors bring special message to state tournament

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:02 PM EST2018-03-03 01:02:04 GMT

    The Arlee Warriors basketball team is one to watch at the Class C State Basketball Tournament in Butte this weekend.

    The Arlee Warriors basketball team is one to watch at the Class C State Basketball Tournament in Butte this weekend.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • City of Billings doesn't want you to move snow

    City of Billings doesn't want you to move snow

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:07 PM EST2018-03-02 04:07:32 GMT

    The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing. 

    The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing. 

  • Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled: 5 children found safe

    Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled: 5 children found safe

    Friday, March 2 2018 3:01 PM EST2018-03-02 20:01:50 GMT
    Tanisha Felicia MedicinehorseTanisha Felicia Medicinehorse

    The five children reported missing Thursday have been found safe. Billings police say they had been taken to a friend's home.

    The five children reported missing Thursday have been found safe. Billings police say they had been taken to a friend's home.

  • Montana child forgotten on bus, walked to highway for help

    Montana child forgotten on bus, walked to highway for help

    One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.  

    One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.  

  • Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through truck's cab

    Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through truck's cab

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-03-02 01:27:52 GMT
    Tacoma Fire DepartmentTacoma Fire Department
    Tacoma Fire DepartmentTacoma Fire Department

    TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It 

    TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It 

  • Warrant issued for Alpha House walk away

    Warrant issued for Alpha House walk away

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:01 AM EST2018-03-02 16:01:54 GMT

    The Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has walked away from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings.

    The Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has walked away from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings.

  • Florida middle school teacher accused of having sex with 8th-grade boy

    Florida middle school teacher accused of having sex with 8th-grade boy

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-03-02 23:40:23 GMT
    Volusia County Sheriff’s OfficeVolusia County Sheriff’s Office
    Volusia County Sheriff’s OfficeVolusia County Sheriff’s Office

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A middle school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old student in Florida. Stephanie Peterson, a science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, faces a charge of sexual battery, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Stephanie Peterson, also known as Stephanie Ferri, began sending nude photographs to the 14-year-old through Instagram and the relationship continued to escalate

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A middle school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old student in Florida. Stephanie Peterson, a science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, faces a charge of sexual battery, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Stephanie Peterson, also known as Stephanie Ferri, began sending nude photographs to the 14-year-old through Instagram and the relationship continued to escalate

  • MDT proposes improvement project near intersection of Airport Road and Main Street

    MDT proposes improvement project near intersection of Airport Road and Main Street

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:16 PM EST2018-03-02 21:16:48 GMT

    The Montana Department of Transportation would like to notify the public of a proposal to improve roadway segments and intersections near the intersection of Airport Road and Main Street in Billings.

    The Montana Department of Transportation would like to notify the public of a proposal to improve roadway segments and intersections near the intersection of Airport Road and Main Street in Billings.

  • Father-in-law charged with shooting son-in-law

    Father-in-law charged with shooting son-in-law

    Friday, March 2 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-03-03 00:56:32 GMT

    A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.

    A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.