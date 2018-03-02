Yellowstone begins spring plowing, roads start to close

Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin closing to oversnow travel starting Sunday. Spring plowing will begin as roads segments close. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15 at 9 pm. Depending on weather conditions, some of the park roads will reopen to automobile travel on April 20.
A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.
The Billings Police Department has canceled the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Tanisha Felicia Medicinehorse and her five children.
The Montana Department of Transportation would like to notify the public of a proposal to improve roadway segments and intersections near the intersection of Airport Road and Main Street in Billings.
The Arlee Warriors basketball team is one to watch at the Class C State Basketball Tournament in Butte this weekend.
A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.
Students from Bozeman schools are joining a national protest movement. On Friday, students from Bozeman High School and both Bozeman middle schools walked out of class to call for safety reform.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
The five children reported missing Thursday have been found safe. Billings police say they had been taken to a friend's home.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It
The Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has walked away from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A middle school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year-old student in Florida. Stephanie Peterson, a science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, faces a charge of sexual battery, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Stephanie Peterson, also known as Stephanie Ferri, began sending nude photographs to the 14-year-old through Instagram and the relationship continued to escalate
The Montana Department of Transportation would like to notify the public of a proposal to improve roadway segments and intersections near the intersection of Airport Road and Main Street in Billings.
A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.
