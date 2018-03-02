MEPA helps locate 5 missing juveniles

The Billings Police Department has canceled the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Tanisha Felicia Medicinehorse and her five children.

The five children taken by their non-custodial mother have been located and they are safe.

According to Lt. Neil Lawrence, Medicinehorse contacted child and family services after learning the MEPA had been issued.

MEPA was designed to assist law enforcement agencies in the range of situation that do fall not fall within Amber alert criteria.

"One of the things in an Amber Alert is you have to show that one of the criteria is the missing person or child is in danger of serious bodily injury and or death," said Lt. Lawrence. "So, there wasn't anything that was brought to us that the children were going to being injured or killed, so that fell into the MEPA alert instead of the Amber Alert."

Lt. Lawrence said MEPA and Amber Alerts increase the chances of saving someone's life.

"It gets the word out there that an individual that has been reported missing to a larger audience of individuals where locally, statewide or even national<" adds Lt. Lawrence. "It was within 24 hours, in this case, the mother contacted child and family services to return the children."

He said gaining the public's help in MEPA and Amber Alerts is beneficial and this case, a good example as the children were found safe and uninjured.

According to Lt. Lawrence, the children are in good health and are in the custody of child and family services.