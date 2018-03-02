MEPA helps locate 5 missing juveniles

A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.
The Billings Police Department has canceled the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Tanisha Felicia Medicinehorse and her five children.
The Montana Department of Transportation would like to notify the public of a proposal to improve roadway segments and intersections near the intersection of Airport Road and Main Street in Billings.
There's already plenty to do when visiting Red Lodge, and starting tonight the town will be one fun event after another as Winterfest runs March 2 - 11th.
The five children reported missing Thursday have been found safe. Billings police say they had been taken to a friend's home.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
One local parent got a heart-stopping call Tuesday and learned her child never made it to school after she had put her on the bus earlier that morning.
TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It
The Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has walked away from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings.
The Montana Department of Transportation would like to notify the public of a proposal to improve roadway segments and intersections near the intersection of Airport Road and Main Street in Billings.
After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
A Forsyth man is arrested and charged after shooting his son-in-law earlier this week.
The 2016 election season is here, and KULR-8 has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters
