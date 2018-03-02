Red Lodge Winterfest kicks off tonight

There's already plenty to do when visiting Red Lodge, and starting tonight the town will be one fun event after another as Winterfest runs March 2 - 11th.

WinterFest gets going with the Superheroes and Cardboard Classic Parade tonight in downtown Red Lodge at 5:30 PM.

Then at 7:00 BRTA hosts the Backcountry Film Festival at the Roman Theater

For a full list of events check out the image below... or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.