Montana VA Health Care System Implements New Integrated Health Care Model

In its ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive, Veteran-centered, and high-quality healthcare, the Montana VA Health Care System is thrilled to announce the development of a new program integrating Behavioral Health and Primary Care Medicine in clinics across the state.

“We recognize the importance of addressing the whole person in healthcare, which includes their emotional and social well-being,” says Dr. Joel Mitchell, FACHE, Director of Integrated Behavioral Medicine for the Montana VA Health Care System. “By integrating behavioral health providers as collaborative members of the primary care team, we can quickly and effectively address the myriad of behavioral, emotional, cognitive, social, and spiritual matters that intersect with the complex health concerns seen each day in our primary care teams. Simply put: we are treating people, not conditions. Consequently, it is critical that we provide the right treatment, at the right dose, for the right patient, in the right setting, at the right time. This program makes great strides in accomplishing that mission.”

It is estimated that over 70% of primary care visits involve a behavioral health component, with most of the leading causes of mortality directly tied to health behaviors. Through same-day consultation services and brief in-person and telephone follow-up, interdisciplinary teams of primary care providers, psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, and nurses provide integrated comprehensive care within the primary care clinical setting for our Veterans as a unified team. The Montana VA Health Care System executive leadership team has committed to an aggressive expansion of integrated behavioral health programs across the state recruiting the highest quality clinical staff to fill over 20 positions for this innovative new program.

For more information regarding the new integrated primary care/behavioral health program, please contact Outpatient Behavioral Health at (406) 447-6000