Gianforte Introduces Bill to Combat Meth Epidemic in Montana

The Montana Department of Transportation would like to notify the public of a proposal to improve roadway segments and intersections near the intersection of Airport Road and Main Street in Billings.
There's already plenty to do when visiting Red Lodge, and starting tonight the town will be one fun event after another as Winterfest runs March 2 - 11th.
The five children reported missing Thursday have been found safe. Billings police say they had been taken to a friend's home.
Montana VA Health Care System announces new program to integrate Behavioral Health and Primary Care Medicine in clinics across the state.
The legislation will combat meth use across Montana and improve the ability of Indian tribes to address the scourge of meth.
GREAT FALLS - One local couple is hoping you don't fall for the same scam they did. The couple, which asked to remain anonymous and will be referred to as Jane & John Doe, was sent a Facebook message from their uncle.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It
The Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has walked away from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings.
The Montana Department of Transportation would like to notify the public of a proposal to improve roadway segments and intersections near the intersection of Airport Road and Main Street in Billings.
After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
Tired of shoveling snow? For those hunters interested in applying for elk or deer permits for the 2018 season a critical deadline is approaching March 15.
