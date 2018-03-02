Gianforte Introduces Bill to Combat Meth Epidemic in Montana

On Thursday, Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte introduced the Tribal Addiction and Recovery Act, the TARA Act, with Congressman Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

The legislation will combat meth use across Montana and improve the ability of Indian tribes to address the scourge of meth.

In a statement Congressman Gianforte says; “Montana is suffering a crisis of methamphetamine use, which affects not only the addicts but also their families, communities and even babies who are born addicted,” Gianforte said. “This tragic epidemic requires more resources and the focus of officials at all levels of government.”

The Congressman toured the Nexus Treatment Center in Lewistown last month. While there, he spoke with the center’s manager as well as the sheriff, under-sheriff, and county attorney about strategies for combating meth use.

The following day the Congressman visited with Judge Mary Jane Knisely who presides over the Yellowstone County Veterans Treatment Court.

Judge Knisely introduced Gianforte to members of the court, including law enforcement officials, veterans, attorneys, and other personnel. Each shared how the court plays a critical, effective role in helping address drug abuse.

Background on Methamphetamines in Montana:

Montana saw a 427 percent increase in methamphetamine violations from 2010-2015.

Fifty-four percent of investigations conducted by Montana Narcotics Bureau agents involve meth.

Methamphetamines account for the second most drug violations in Montana at 31 percent; marijuana accounts for 57 percent of drug violations in the state.

Background on the Tribal Addiction and Recovery Act:

The TARA Act, H.R. 5140, makes meth and other addiction programs eligible for funds authorized to address the opioid crisis through the 21st Century Cures Act, which was enacted in 2016.

The legislation makes tribes eligible to receive funds for federal programs that address the crises of opioids and meth use.