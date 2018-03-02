Los Angeles A Cappella Group ‘m-pact’ performs at ABT May 4 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Los Angeles A Cappella Group ‘m-pact’ performs at ABT May 4

Press Release from Alberta Bair Theater
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Eclectic a cappella sextet m-pact performs at Alberta Bair Theater on Friday, May 4, 2018 as collaboration between ABT and Arts Without Boundaries. The San Francisco Chronicle hails m-pact as “one of the best pop-jazz vocal groups in the world.” Tickets, $30 adult and $17 student, go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. at the ABT Box Office on the corner of 3rd Ave N and N Broadway, by phone at 406-256-6052 (box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 -5 and Saturday 10 - 3) and/or online at www.albertabairtheater.org

Los Angeles based m-pact emerged more than 20 years ago in an age of auto-tune and overproduction and has cultivated fans who are hungry for the fresh, raw power of nature’s first instrument, the human voice.  Their eclectic music styles have earned them honors in pop, jazz, and R&B, including Vocal Group of the Year from the L.A. Music Awards and Artist of the Year from the Seattle Music Awards.

m-pact continues to break new ground with exciting recording projects, new music videos and inspiring live performances. In 2014 they joined forces with New York a cappella powerhouse Duwende to produce I Wish For All Time, an a cappella tribute to the music of Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson, which they’ve performed to sold-out theaters across the U.S.

“We are excited to share m-pact’s natural affinity for inspiring others with as many people as possible,” said Jan Dietrich, executive director of Alberta Bair Theater. “Teaming up with Arts Without Boundaries means we can reach even more students and their teachers who will be in town for the State Music Festival.”

Arts Without Boundaries has sponsored this concert in conjunction with the State Solo and Ensemble Music Festival that brings about 800 high school students, plus their teachers, from across eastern Montana to Billings.  Members of m-pact, all of whom had college careers in music or music education, will be conducting workshops in Billings schools, including Central Catholic High School, prior to their performance as part of outreach sponsored by Arts Without Boundaries and Alberta Bair Theater.

