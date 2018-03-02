Montana Department of Transportation Proposes Improvement Projec - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana Department of Transportation Proposes Improvement Project Near Intersection of Airport Road and Main Street

Press Release from Montana Department of Transportation
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to notify the public of a proposal to improve roadway segments and intersections near the intersection of Airport Road and Main Street in Billings.

The project includes roadway sections and intersections on Airport Road from the Aronson Avenue overpass to Main Street, Airport Road between Main Street and Bench Boulevard, Main Street from 6th Avenue North to Lake Elmo Drive, and Aronson Avenue between Alkali Creek Road and Main Street.

The project is now entering into design of the recommended alternative from the "Airport Road and Main Street Intersection Concept Study," which was completed by MDT in 2016. More information on the study can be found here:

https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https:////www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/blgairportmain/&c=E,1,xcPEncNjRjjqyak5Oq58KuCjX196TWujguS-MtsJ_JNNC2U8G35JWyGQ7o0S6nEh018-BRBPFgjo8pycnCFeborlngh1JIID_Og2nxSfNwGMVxY,&typo=0

Proposed work includes lane modifications, roadway widening, median work, minor realignments and upgrades to curb, gutter, Americans With Disabilities Act facilities, pavement, lighting, pavement markings, signing and signalized intersections.

The purpose of the project is to address the capacity and queuing issues, safety and mobility needs, signal upgrade needs, and other operational issues for all users within the project area.

For more information, please contact Billings District Administrator Stefan Streeter at (406) 657-0268 or Project Design Engineer Wade Salyards at (406) 444-0451. Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Billings office at P.O. Box 20437, Billings, MT  59104-0437, or online at:

https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https:////www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml&c=E,1,cNqI6i3Itk-NuOr6W_h1Zi-0a_zhw8kO8kimBpJ5djrQ6JjyY2wLvn6-FRTnevODPQus2iCRLGXCD-zA5Nt-05ya3v4vGVzrpC00aQIN2ckdLJs0i7tVSfvesw,,&typo=0

Please note that your comments are for project UPN 8718001. Alternative accessible formats of this information will be provided upon request by contacting the Human Resources and Occupational Safety Division, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620; (406) 444-9229; TTY (800) 335-7592; fax (406) 444-7243; or e-mail to aflesch@mt.gov.

