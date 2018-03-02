Elk and deer permit applications due March 15 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Elk and deer permit applications due March 15

Posted: Updated:
Press Release from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Connect

It’s that time of year again.

Does this long winter have you feeling down? Tired of shoveling snow?

For those hunters interested in applying for elk or deer permits for the 2018 season a critical deadline is approaching March 15.

Fortunately, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks online application process and application packet make it simple to apply. An easy-to-use application packet is available from all hunting license providers, FWP offices and online at fwp.mt.gov.

“Resident hunters need a 2018 conservation, elk or deer license, and base hunting license to apply for a special elk or deer permit. Everything else needed to apply is in the application and information packet, and hunters should look into applying online,” said FWP spokesman, Greg Lemon.

“It’s fast, secure and very convenient,” Lemon said. 

Archery hunters must have purchased a Montana bow and arrow license prior to hunting.

To purchase a bow and arrow license an individual must meet one of the following requirements:

  • show completion of a bowhunter education course
  • show proof of purchase of a previous year’s bow and arrow license from Montana or another state

Signed affidavits are no longer acceptable as proof of an bowhunter education.

Hard copies of the hunting regulations will be on the shelf at FWP offices and local license providers in April.

This year, hunters should note a few changes in the regulations from last year, particularly hunting district specific changes.

Antlerless elk

While many hunting districts in Montana offer an elk B license, either over the counter or through a special draw with a June 1 deadline, the number of hunting districts with antlerless elk permits has increased. Hunters must apply for these permits by March 15. For most of these antlerless elk permits, if hunters are successful they will not be allowed to harvest an antlered elk in that specific hunting district.

Hunters must apply for antlerless elk permits by March 15 in the following hunting districts:

Most hunting districts in FWP region 1, most hunting districts in region 2, hunting districts 313, 318, 335, 339, 343, 620, 621, 622, 630, 631, 632, 680, and 690. Be sure to check the regulations before you apply if you’re interested in hunting antlerless elk in 2018.

Antlered mule deer

Two new options are open this year for antlered mule deer. A small number of permits will be issued for the north portion of hunting district 103. This new permit was approved by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission in February.

Hunting district 262 will also have antlered mule deer buck permits available this season.

As always, it’s critical for hunters to check the regulations online or pick up an application packet at any license provider to ensure they’re applying for the appropriate permit.

Nonresidents who wish to apply for big game combination, elk combination or deer combination licenses and deer and elk permits for the 2018 Montana hunting season can also apply online or download an application from FWP's website.

To request an application by mail, write to: Licensing Section; Montana FWP; P.O. Box 200701, Helena MT; 59620-0701; or call: 406-444-2950. The application deadline is March 15.

The next big game deadline is May 1 to apply for moose, sheep, goat and bison licenses and then June 1 for antlerless deer B and elk B licenses and antelope and antelope B licenses.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 5 Billings children

    Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 5 Billings children

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:20 PM EST2018-03-02 01:20:43 GMT
    Tanisha Felicia MedicinehorseTanisha Felicia Medicinehorse

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for five Billings children. 

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for five Billings children. 

  • City of Billings doesn't want you to move snow

    City of Billings doesn't want you to move snow

    Thursday, March 1 2018 11:07 PM EST2018-03-02 04:07:32 GMT

    The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing. 

    The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing. 

  • Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through truck's cab

    Crash involving logging trucks sends logs through truck's cab

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-03-02 01:27:52 GMT
    Tacoma Fire DepartmentTacoma Fire Department
    Tacoma Fire DepartmentTacoma Fire Department

    TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It 

    TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It 

  • Family feud ends in gunfire; man hospitalized

    Family feud ends in gunfire; man hospitalized

    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:03 PM EST2018-03-01 21:03:34 GMT
    A Forsyth man is being hospitalized in Billings after being shot in the calf by his father-in-law during a domestic dispute with his wife, according to the Rosebud County Sheriffs office. Sheriff Allen Fulton said they received a call at 6:18 pm on Wednesday evening of shots fired at a home just south of Forsyth.  Fulton said there had been an on-going argument with a 56-year-old man and his 53-year-old wife.  The 56-year-old man had a gun during the argume...
    A Forsyth man is being hospitalized in Billings after being shot in the calf by his father-in-law during a domestic dispute with his wife, according to the Rosebud County Sheriffs office. Sheriff Allen Fulton said they received a call at 6:18 pm on Wednesday evening of shots fired at a home just south of Forsyth.  Fulton said there had been an on-going argument with a 56-year-old man and his 53-year-old wife.  The 56-year-old man had a gun during the argume...

  • Warrant issued for Alpha House walk away

    Warrant issued for Alpha House walk away

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:01 AM EST2018-03-02 16:01:54 GMT

    The Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has walked away from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings.

    The Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has walked away from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings.

  • 1-year-old tests positive for meth, parents charged

    1-year-old tests positive for meth, parents charged

    Allison Pham (left), Cody Harper (right)Allison Pham (left), Cody Harper (right)

    After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother. 

    After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother. 

  • St. Francis student first pediatric flu-related death in Montana

    St. Francis student first pediatric flu-related death in Montana

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-03-01 02:57:45 GMT

    A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.  

    A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.  

  • Agency awards $73M contract to Montana company for US border wall work

    Agency awards $73M contract to Montana company for US border wall work

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:30 PM EST2018-02-28 20:30:55 GMT

    A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.

    A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.