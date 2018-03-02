Warrant issued for Alpha House walk away

The Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has walked away from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings.

According to the DOC, Tyler Kim The Boy walked away from the Alpha House Pre Release Center on Thursday at 7:52 PM.

The Boy was sentenced on December 5, 2015, for Assault with a Weapon out of Hill County.

The Boy had been living at Alpha House since August 20th.

The DOC is asking the public to notify authorities if he is seen. The public is asked not to approach The Boy directly as he now faces ten year sentence for Felony Escape.

For more information on The Boy click here.