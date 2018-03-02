Warrant issued for Alpha House walk away

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to notify the public of a proposal to improve roadway segments and intersections near the intersection of Airport Road and Main Street in Billings.
Tired of shoveling snow? For those hunters interested in applying for elk or deer permits for the 2018 season a critical deadline is approaching March 15.
The Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has walked away from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings.
The city appointed Bill Rash as the permanent fire chief of Billings. Rash has been the interim fire chief since former fire chief, Paul Dextras, retired in July of 2017.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County sent out a cry for help to save the mentoring program at Laurel High School in February, their prayers were answered.
BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town.
We told you back in January about Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare being out of network for Health Net Federal Services users. At least one contract has been signed to restore local medical facilities to in-network status.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for five Billings children.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
TACOMA, Wash. - Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it. According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the driver inside was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma. The crash caused two lane closures on I-5, causing traffic to back up for miles. It
After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.
A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.
