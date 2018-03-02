Laurel High School mentoring program is saved for one more year - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Laurel High School mentoring program is saved for one more year

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County sent out a cry for help to save the mentoring program at Laurel High School in February, their prayers were answered.

Regina Griemsman is the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County and she said that a family foundation helped save Laurel High School's mentoring program.

Griemsman said she got a call from a family the day of the organizations biggest fundraising event of the year, February 16th. She said the family heard about the need to provide 15 thousand dollars to continue Laurel High's mentoring program and wanted to help. She also said the family paid for the total amount of the funds needed and the check arrived Thursday.

Griemsman talked about the family who donated.

"A local family here were really in search of something that had to do with children and making a difference in children's lives and this was appealing for them so they were willing to step up," Greimsman said

Griemsman said the mentoring program is saved for 2018, but they'll have to come up with new funding solutions for the future.

