Eastern Montana Divisional and State Basketball Highlights and Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA
First Round
Billings Senior 53, Billings West 52
Bozeman 66, Billings Skyview 44
Great Falls 45, Butte 41
Western AA
First Round
Helena 60, Kalispell Flathead 55
Kalispell Glacier 51, Helena Capital 36
Missoula Hellgate 58, Missoula Big Sky 48
State A at MSU
First Round
Billings Central 64, Hamilton 37
Browning 63, Belgrade 54
Hardin 62, Butte Central 51
Lewistown (Fergus) 60, Frenchtown 40
Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)
First Round
Big Timber 71, St. Labre 42
Lodge Grass 69, Joliet 54
Roundup 60, Manhattan 43
Three Forks 60, Colstrip 42
State C at Butte
First Round
Arlee 58, Belt 37
Manhattan Christian 66, Heart Butte 53
Park City 50, Fairview 44
Scobey 45, Melstone 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastern AA
First Round
Billings Senior 60, Billings Skyview 35
Bozeman 38, Butte 23
Great Falls Russell 42, Great Falls 34
Western AA
First Round
Helena 71, Missoula Hellgate 24
Helena Capital 75, Missoula Big Sky 57
Kalispell Glacier 30, Kalispell Flathead 20
Northern B at Cut Bank
First Round
Fairfield 47, Harlem 32
Poplar 64, Cut Bank 45
Rocky Boy 62, Malta 48
Wolf Point 44, Shelby 35
Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)
First Round
Colstrip 54, Townsend 51, 2OT
Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Red Lodge 39
Roundup 48, St. Labre 29
Three Forks 73, Forsyth 47
Southern C at Miles City
First Round
Bridger 38, Broadus 20
Ekalaka 59, Plenty Coups 38
Harlowton 55, Terry 40
Wibaux 60, Absarokee 24
Weather
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.