Eastern Montana Divisional and State Basketball Highlights and Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern AA

First Round

Billings Senior 53, Billings West 52

Bozeman 66, Billings Skyview 44

Great Falls 45, Butte 41

Western AA

First Round

Helena 60, Kalispell Flathead 55

Kalispell Glacier 51, Helena Capital 36

Missoula Hellgate 58, Missoula Big Sky 48

State A at MSU

First Round

Billings Central 64, Hamilton 37

Browning 63, Belgrade 54

Hardin 62, Butte Central 51

Lewistown (Fergus) 60, Frenchtown 40

Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)

First Round

Big Timber 71, St. Labre 42

Lodge Grass 69, Joliet 54

Roundup 60, Manhattan 43

Three Forks 60, Colstrip 42

State C at Butte

First Round

Arlee 58, Belt 37

Manhattan Christian 66, Heart Butte 53

Park City 50, Fairview 44

Scobey 45, Melstone 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastern AA

First Round

Billings Senior 60, Billings Skyview 35

Bozeman 38, Butte 23

Great Falls Russell 42, Great Falls 34

Western AA

First Round

Helena 71, Missoula Hellgate 24

Helena Capital 75, Missoula Big Sky 57

Kalispell Glacier 30, Kalispell Flathead 20

Northern B at Cut Bank

First Round

Fairfield 47, Harlem 32

Poplar 64, Cut Bank 45

Rocky Boy 62, Malta 48

Wolf Point 44, Shelby 35

Southern B at Billings (MetraPark)

First Round

Colstrip 54, Townsend 51, 2OT

Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Red Lodge 39

Roundup 48, St. Labre 29

Three Forks 73, Forsyth 47

Southern C at Miles City

First Round

Bridger 38, Broadus 20

Ekalaka 59, Plenty Coups 38

Harlowton 55, Terry 40

Wibaux 60, Absarokee 24