WATCH: Area superintendents discuss school safety

We told you back in January about Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare being out of network for Health Net Federal Services users. At least one contract has been signed to restore local medical facilities to in-network status.
The City of Billings does not want you clearing those snow piles in the street in front of your house. Some residents are concerned with the piles and wanted to know what the Public Works Department plans on doing.
KULR-8's Greg LaMotte hosted a special round table discussion with five district superintendents. The topic was: How can we make our schools safer?
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for five Billings children.
BROWNING - Governor Steve Bullock first declared a State of Emergency for the Browning area on Tuesday. Thursday, he was finally able to see first hand on how mother nature is smothering the town.
The National Park Service released four concepts for the restoration of Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet dormitory.
A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.
After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.
A Red Lodge man has pleaded not guilty to "Deliberate Homicide" charges related to the murder of James McGregor last week.
