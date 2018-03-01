Billings hospitals look to restore in-network coverage for TriCare users

We told you back in January about Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare being out of network for Health Net Federal Services users.

At least one contract has been signed to restore local medical facilities to in-network facilities.

TRICARE issued a 90-day extension on in-network coverage starting January 1st.

That means April 1 is the deadline for both hospitals.

Billings Clinic will make the April 1 deadline to be placed back on the Health Net's in-network providers list.

St. Vincent Healthcare started their paperwork to be in-network back in January.

Currently, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare is marked as out of network until contracts can be signed and both hospitals get credentials through Health Net.

Billings Clinic officially signed a contract with Health Net on February 23, and they said they're hopeful the credentialing on their providers and hospital is finished by the April 1 deadline.



St. Vincent Healthcare said they will know more about their status with Health Net on Friday.

Congressman Greg Gianforte released a statement on the Health Net transition which said, "I heard from many Montanans who faced problems with Health Net’s transition to administer the TRICARE program. My staff reached out to Health Net and our hospitals to help resolve the issues that providers and patients raised. Today’s development is promising, but we must remain vigilant to prevent these problems from happening. I encourage anyone having authorization or payment issues to reach out to me or my staff."

Senator Steve Daines sent a letter in December to the President and SEO of Health Net.

Sen. Daines said in a statement: "I'm encouraged by the TRICARE provider agreement with Billings Clinic. Montana service members and military retirees deserve top-notch health care, and this is a positive step toward meeting that priority."

