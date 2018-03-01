Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 5 Billings children

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for five Billings children.

According to the Billings Police Department, the children are with their non-custodial mother, Tanisha Felicia Medicinehorse.

They were last seen on Tuesday, February 27. The children were on a trial visitation when they were taken.

Tanisha is a 34-year-old, Native American woman. She is 5'6", 180lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she is known to abuse drugs.

If you have any information on the location of Tanisha or the Medicinehorse children, please call 911 or Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461.