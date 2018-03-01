Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled: 5 children found safe

The five children reported missing Thursday have been found safe. The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled.

Billings police Lt. Neil Lawrence issued the following statement:

The Billings Police Department has canceled the Montana Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for Medicine Horse & her 5 children. Medicine Horse contacted CFS earlier today after learning that the MEPA had been issued. Medicine Horse had taken the children to a family friend’s residence where CFS and law enforcement responded. The children were not harmed and in good health. The children are in the custody of CFS @ this time.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for five Billings children.

According to the Billings Police Department, the children are with their non-custodial mother, Tanisha Felicia Medicinehorse.

They were last seen on Tuesday, February 27. The children were on a trial visitation when they were taken.

Tanisha is a 34-year-old, Native American woman. She is 5'6", 180lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she is known to abuse drugs.

If you have any information on the location of Tanisha or the Medicinehorse children, please call 911 or Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461.