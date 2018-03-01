Family feud ends in gunfire; man hospitalized

While the governor has cleared the way for National Guard troops to aid those stranded in Browning and those still trying to get back in, Methodist churches throughout the area are joining hands and collecting donations for the town that has been brutalized by winter this year.
United Way of Yellowstone County hosted a poverty simulation for lawmakers, local government, and community leaders in an effort to bring awareness to poverty in the county.
A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.
A Red Lodge man has pleaded not guilty to "Deliberate Homicide" charges related to the murder of James McGregor last week.
The National Park Service released four concepts for the restoration of Glacier National Park's Sperry Chalet dormitory.
Jackie Sharp has lived in Browning her entire life.
Today is Yellowstone National Parks 146th birthday!
BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.
Cattle rancher John Hoiland has been working on his family's ranch in McLeod all his life.
When you watch a Hardin high school basketball game, whether you're in Hardin or not, there's no denying the impact of the school's fan base, Dawg City. "When the fans show up, it's a lot easier for us to play." This past weekend at the Eastern A Divisionals, whether it be for the Hardin boys or girls basketball teams, the Bulldog faithful packed the stands, and let their voices be heard. It's something the teams have seen all season, which has led to a ton of success on t...
