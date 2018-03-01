Family feud ends in gunfire; man hospitalized

A Forsyth man is being hospitalized in Billings after being shot in the calf by his father-in-law during a domestic dispute with his wife, according to the Rosebud County Sheriffs office.

Sheriff Allen Fulton said they received a call at 6:18 pm on Wednesday evening of shots fired at a home just south of Forsyth.

Fulton said there had been an on-going argument with a 56-year-old man and his 53-year-old wife.

The 56-year-old man had a gun during the argument prompting his father-in-law, a 74-year-old man, to also draw his gun according to Fulton.

Fulton said the 74-year-old man intervened in the dispute and shot the 56-year-old in the calf.

The younger man drove himself to the hospital where he was transferred to a Billings hospital with non-life threatening injuries said Fulton.

Fulton said no charges have been filed yet but the incident is still under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

This story will be updated once an investigation is completed.