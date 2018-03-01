Local Methodist churches unite to help Browning

While the governor has cleared the way for National Guard troops to aid those stranded in Browning and those still trying to get back in, Methodist churches throughout the area are joining hands and collecting donations for the town that has been brutalized by winter this year.



Pastor Tyler Amundson with Shiloh United Methodist Church said the Blackfeet parish in Browning called for help from UMCOR, a worldwide relief organization by the United Methodist Church. He said Methodist churches throughout the state quickly responded. He also said the goal is to send support to the parish so they can deliver supplies to those affected by winter storms.



Pastor Sarah Beck with Grace United Methodist Church said they began collecting donations since Sunday for the reservation. She said they are collecting donations like pantry items, diapers, and infant formula - even Ziploc bags.



"It's part of what we do as Christians and as a United Methodist that we help people who need help," Pastor Beck. "It's part of the way we live out our faith."



"We all believe that each of us makes a relationship within our community and so we support the Blackfeet nation by being present with them," Pastor Tyler said.



Everyone is welcome to donate at any United Methodist Church in Billings.