Agency awards $73M contract to Montana company for US border wall work

A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The University of Montana has eliminated individual graduation ceremonies for academic departments in favor of two larger ceremonies.
A Red Lodge man has pleaded not guilty to "Deliberate Homicide" charges related to the murder of James McGregor last week.
Bozeman City Commission is looking to spread the cost when it comes to maintaining their parks.
After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold. “The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...
A Tennessee school bus driver who's charged in a wreck that killed six children has testified that he wasn't on his cellphone when the wreck happened.
A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.
Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.
A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday.
Children from low income areas tend to fare worse after heart surgery. That's according to a new Columbia University study of 86,000 kids with congenital heart disease.
On Thursday, February 22nd, Amie Brown shared an observation on Facebook about parental involvement. The post was a simple picture, but a long commentary about what the letters depicted represented. As of Sunday night, the post had been shared more than 72,000 times.
A Philadelphia four-year-old is being called a “superhero” after he was a match to donate life-saving bone marrow to his twin baby brothers.
A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom, and I was offered an opportunity.”
The National Rifle Association says companies that are severing ties with the gun rights group and its members are wrongly punishing them for a shooting at a Florida high school that claimed 17 lives.
Samsung unveiled new smartphones with largely unchanged designs and incremental improvements such as a better camera.
Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.
When you watch a Hardin high school basketball game, whether you're in Hardin or not, there's no denying the impact of the school's fan base, Dawg City. "When the fans show up, it's a lot easier for us to play." This past weekend at the Eastern A Divisionals, whether it be for the Hardin boys or girls basketball teams, the Bulldog faithful packed the stands, and let their voices be heard. It's something the teams have seen all season, which has led to a ton of success on t...
On March 2 Aiden Anklam will turn one. It's a day not everyone thought he'd live to see.
Lake County officials confirm the body of a missing man has been found near the SKQ Dam.
The Hardin student who caused schools to close in January pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday in Big Horn County Court.
A Red Lodge man has pleaded not guilty to "Deliberate Homicide" charges related to the murder of James McGregor last week.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
