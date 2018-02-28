St. Francis student first pediatric flu-related death in Montana

A Billings student has been confirmed as the first pediatric flu death in Montana.



RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, has confirmed the first pediatric death of the 2017-2018 influenza season in Montana. The school-age child was a Billings resident and attended St. Francis Catholic School, according to Billings Catholic Schools.

In Montana, the last flu-related pediatric deaths occurred during the 2015-2016 influenza season when two children under the age of 18 died.

According to RiverStone Health, influenza activity remains widespread in Montana; however, there has been a decline in recent weeks in overall case counts, hospitalizations, and influenza-like illnesses. To date, there have been 6,500 cases, 674 hospitalizations, and 33 deaths reported in Montana. In Yellowstone County, there have been 649 reported cases; 131 hospitalizations, and four deaths, including the pediatric death.

