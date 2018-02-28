Red Lodge man arraigned in shooting and dragging of homeless man

A Red Lodge man has pleaded not guilty to "Deliberate Homicide" charges related to the murder of James McGregor last week.

McGregor was reported missing February 19th. On February 21st, McGregor's body was located at Bear Track. He had been shot and his body dragged along the roadway.

Thomas Schifferns was identified as a suspect and arrested the following day.

During Wednesday's hearing, prosecutors stated they expected to file additional charges in the near future.

Judge Blair Jones set bond at $1,000,000. Schifferns is being treated as a flight risk. Prosecutors believe that Schifferns would have left the state had the truck not become stuck in the snow.

According to court documents, a friend who picked Schifferns up on February 19th told investigators that Schifferns had asked her to drive him to Texas.

In addition to the high bond, if released from jail, Schifferns will have to wear a GPS monitor and abide by a 9:00 PM curfew. He is also not allowed to have weapons or firearms.

Schifferns is also ordered not to have direct contact with witnesses in the case; this includes his common-law wife who initially reported McGregor missing.

Schifferns attorney argued for limited contact with the wife to maintain normalcy. He also stated that Schifferns suffers from depression.

