Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

DALTON, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.
  
Police in Dalton tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells The Associated Press that the scene is secure. Police are not immediately saying what happened inside the school.
  
Police say the school has been evacuated and students have been taken to the Northwest Georgia Center. Police are advising parents to go there to pick them up.
  
Dalton is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Atlanta.
  
The identity of the teacher has not been released.
  
The high school's website says it has 2,000 students.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • St. Francis Catholic School student dies after being admitted to the hospital with an illness

    St. Francis Catholic School student dies after being admitted to the hospital with an illness

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:43 PM EST2018-02-28 19:43:02 GMT
    Billings Catholic Schools confirms a student has died after being admitted to the hospital with an illness. BCS says they are waiting for a toxicology report to find out what the illness was. St. Francis Catholic School principal Deb Hayes is speaking with parents now. This is a developing story. As new information becomes available, we will bring that to you first online. 
    Billings Catholic Schools confirms a student has died after being admitted to the hospital with an illness. BCS says they are waiting for a toxicology report to find out what the illness was. St. Francis Catholic School principal Deb Hayes is speaking with parents now. This is a developing story. As new information becomes available, we will bring that to you first online. 

  • Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Georgia teacher in custody after report of shots at school

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:07 PM EST2018-02-28 18:07:00 GMT

    Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody. 

    Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody. 

  • Agency awards $73M contract to Montana company for US border wall work

    Agency awards $73M contract to Montana company for US border wall work

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:30 PM EST2018-02-28 20:30:55 GMT

    A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.

    A Montana-based company has been awarded a $73 million contract to replace 20 miles of fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.

  • Hardin Fans Bring the Hype

    Hardin Fans Bring the Hype

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:07 AM EST2018-02-28 06:07:14 GMT

    When you watch a Hardin high school basketball game, whether you're in Hardin or not, there's no denying the impact of the school's fan base, Dawg City. "When the fans show up, it's a lot easier for us to play." This past weekend at the Eastern A Divisionals, whether it be for the Hardin boys or girls basketball teams, the Bulldog faithful packed the stands, and let their voices be heard. It's something the teams have seen all season, which has led to a ton of success on t...

    When you watch a Hardin high school basketball game, whether you're in Hardin or not, there's no denying the impact of the school's fan base, Dawg City. "When the fans show up, it's a lot easier for us to play." This past weekend at the Eastern A Divisionals, whether it be for the Hardin boys or girls basketball teams, the Bulldog faithful packed the stands, and let their voices be heard. It's something the teams have seen all season, which has led to a ton of success on t...

  • Red Lodge man arraigned in shooting and dragging of homeless man

    Red Lodge man arraigned in shooting and dragging of homeless man

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:28 PM EST2018-02-28 18:28:12 GMT

    A Red Lodge man has pleaded not guilty to "Deliberate Homicide" charges related to the murder of James McGregor last week.

    A Red Lodge man has pleaded not guilty to "Deliberate Homicide" charges related to the murder of James McGregor last week.

  • Micro preemie will celebrate first birthday

    Micro preemie will celebrate first birthday

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-02-28 05:40:42 GMT

    On March 2 Aiden Anklam will turn one. It's a day not everyone thought he'd live to see. 

    On March 2 Aiden Anklam will turn one. It's a day not everyone thought he'd live to see. 

  • Body of missing man found in Polson

    Body of missing man found in Polson

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-27 23:46:17 GMT

    Lake County officials confirm the body of a missing man has been found near the SKQ Dam.

    Lake County officials confirm the body of a missing man has been found near the SKQ Dam.

  • Hardin student who allegedly brought gun to school pleads not guilty

    Hardin student who allegedly brought gun to school pleads not guilty

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:45 PM EST2018-02-27 23:45:43 GMT

    The Hardin student who caused schools to close in January pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday in Big Horn County Court. 

    The Hardin student who caused schools to close in January pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday in Big Horn County Court. 