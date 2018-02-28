Montana granted $7.5 million for coal mine clean up

A Red Lodge man has pleaded not guilty to "Deliberate Homicide" charges related to the murder of James McGregor last week.
The U.S. Department of the Interior is granting funding to states to clean up abandoned coal mines. Montana will be granted just over $7.5 million.
When you watch a Hardin high school basketball game, whether you're in Hardin or not, there's no denying the impact of the school's fan base, Dawg City. "When the fans show up, it's a lot easier for us to play." This past weekend at the Eastern A Divisionals, whether it be for the Hardin boys or girls basketball teams, the Bulldog faithful packed the stands, and let their voices be heard. It's something the teams have seen all season, which has led to a ton of success on t...
Billings native and Oscar-nominated animator, Bud Luckey has died. Luckey was one of a handful of esteemed graduates from Billings Senior High School in the mid 50's.
On March 2 Aiden Anklam will turn one. It's a day not everyone thought he'd live to see.
Police in Georgia say officers have responded to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom is in custody.
On March 2 Aiden Anklam will turn one. It's a day not everyone thought he'd live to see.
Lake County officials confirm the body of a missing man has been found near the SKQ Dam.
The Hardin student who caused schools to close in January pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday in Big Horn County Court.
A Red Lodge man has pleaded not guilty to "Deliberate Homicide" charges related to the murder of James McGregor last week.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
The search continues near Big Mountain for a backcountry skier who's been missing since February 17.
