Montana granted $7.5 million for coal mine clean up

The U.S. Department of the Interior is granting funding to states to clean up abandoned coal mines. Montana will be granted just over $7.5 million to reclaim and re-purpose abandoned coal mines throughout the state.

Montana's Department of Environmental Equality wants to turn old coal mines into lush landscapes. Right now Montana is dealing with collapsed coal mines that are leaking acid. When groundwater enters the mines, it creates this toxic mixture, which in extreme cases can leak into some of the water supplies. These mines need to be stabilized and the acid cleaned up. According to the Montana DEQ, the state has over 3,000 abandoned coal mines. The Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation grants help to restore America's energy resources. U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke says these grants will go towards fixing, "high-walls, stabilize land above underground mines, and repair impaired waters, among other things."

Grant money to Montana will specifically go towards finishing the clean up projects and start new ones at no cost to the land owners.