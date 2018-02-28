Hardin Fans Bring the Hype

When you watch a Hardin high school basketball game, whether you're in Hardin or not, there's no denying the impact of the school's fan base, Dawg City.



"When the fans show up, it's a lot easier for us to play."



This past weekend at the Eastern A Divisionals, whether it be for the Hardin boys or girls basketball teams, the Bulldog faithful packed the stands, and let their voices be heard. It's something the teams have seen all season, which has led to a ton of success on the court.



"It doesn't matter rain, snow, shine, they're going to be there," said Hardin boys basketball coach Andrew Round Face. "It doesn't matter how far we have to travel, they'll be right behind the bus. It's all family members. We're such a tight nit community."



"It's just a confidence booster," said Hardin sophomore Famous Left Hand. "It just boosts everyone's confidence up, and especially for the defense too."



And Dawg City has had plenty to cheer about this week. The Hardin boys capped off a one loss regular season with a Divisional championship, while the Lady Bulldogs placed second. But that success hasn't always been there.



"We just needed a taste that first year we got in," said Round Face. "We just got that little taste of it, and it just goes through the whole school, and it's just contagious."



It's not just the taste of winning that's contagious, it's the school spirit as well, and the players say they couldn't imagine being this good without their biggest supporters.



"Having the support there of having an away game, and the support there is that our crowd is louder than theirs, which gives us like I said again, confidence," said Left Hand.



"It's a family, and the crowd out there is pretty good," said Bulldogs junior Andrew House. "They're hype, they're hype. They support us all the way. It's good."



While Class A State may be in Bozeman this year, 200 miles away from Hardin high school, I think you'd be hard pressed to find a team that feels more at home at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse than the Hardin Bulldogs and their fans.