Senior High Alumni remember "class acts" - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Senior High Alumni remember "class acts"

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings native and Oscar-nominated animator, Bud Luckey has died. Luckey was one of a handful of esteemed graduates from Billings Senior High School in the mid 50's.

KULR-8 spoke with some of those who've made a name for themselves beyond the big sky. It can be common for celebrities to come from the same town, but when you have four of them who came from the same high school around the same graduating class, well that's pretty unheard of.

"He walked like him.," David North said. "The minute you saw him, you were like, 'wait. that's him!'"

David North recalls how Bud Luckey actually looked like Woody from the movie Toy Story.

"He'd come in and you'd look at his boots to see if he'd scraped off the bottom of his boots from cleaning the barn, or whatever, and you expected him to kind of have a straw out of his mouth."

North was the chief designer for General Motors for more than 32 years and graduated from Senior High around the same time as Bud. Frederick Jackson is another Senior High student, who graduated in 1957. Jackson was a sculptor for Mattel- where Barbie was born.

"Senior high was amazing at that time."

Last, but not least, another senior standout alum was Bruce Ryniker, a designer best known for designing some of the Hot Wheels cars and the popular Plymouth Roadrunner.

Jackson said a lot of their success goes to their art teacher at the time Mr. Bailey.

"Mr. Bailey encouraged you to draw the way you draw. Bruce Ryniker drew cars, but Luckey drew cars and cartoons."

Though Bud Luckey was best known for designing Toy Story's 'Woody', David North said Bud was more than that.

"He did some producing, he was nominated for an academy award for a short that he did. He did the story line for it and a lot of the animation."

  • LocalMore>>

  • Hardin Fans Bring the Hype

    Hardin Fans Bring the Hype

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 1:07 AM EST2018-02-28 06:07:14 GMT

    When you watch a Hardin high school basketball game, whether you're in Hardin or not, there's no denying the impact of the school's fan base, Dawg City. "When the fans show up, it's a lot easier for us to play." This past weekend at the Eastern A Divisionals, whether it be for the Hardin boys or girls basketball teams, the Bulldog faithful packed the stands, and let their voices be heard. It's something the teams have seen all season, which has led to a ton of success on t...

    When you watch a Hardin high school basketball game, whether you're in Hardin or not, there's no denying the impact of the school's fan base, Dawg City. "When the fans show up, it's a lot easier for us to play." This past weekend at the Eastern A Divisionals, whether it be for the Hardin boys or girls basketball teams, the Bulldog faithful packed the stands, and let their voices be heard. It's something the teams have seen all season, which has led to a ton of success on t...

  • Senior High Alumni remember "class acts"

    Senior High Alumni remember "class acts"

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-02-28 05:53:11 GMT

    Billings native and Oscar-nominated animator, Bud Luckey has died. Luckey was one of a handful of esteemed graduates from Billings Senior High School in the mid 50's.

    Billings native and Oscar-nominated animator, Bud Luckey has died. Luckey was one of a handful of esteemed graduates from Billings Senior High School in the mid 50's.

  • Micro preemie will celebrate first birthday

    Micro preemie will celebrate first birthday

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-02-28 05:40:42 GMT

    On March 2 Aiden Anklam will turn one. It's a day not everyone thought he'd live to see. 

    On March 2 Aiden Anklam will turn one. It's a day not everyone thought he'd live to see. 

    •   

  • Most Popular