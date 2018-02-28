Micro preemie will celebrate first birthday

When you watch a Hardin high school basketball game, whether you're in Hardin or not, there's no denying the impact of the school's fan base, Dawg City. "When the fans show up, it's a lot easier for us to play." This past weekend at the Eastern A Divisionals, whether it be for the Hardin boys or girls basketball teams, the Bulldog faithful packed the stands, and let their voices be heard. It's something the teams have seen all season, which has led to a ton of success on t...
When you watch a Hardin high school basketball game, whether you're in Hardin or not, there's no denying the impact of the school's fan base, Dawg City. "When the fans show up, it's a lot easier for us to play." This past weekend at the Eastern A Divisionals, whether it be for the Hardin boys or girls basketball teams, the Bulldog faithful packed the stands, and let their voices be heard. It's something the teams have seen all season, which has led to a ton of success on t...
Billings native and Oscar-nominated animator, Bud Luckey has died. Luckey was one of a handful of esteemed graduates from Billings Senior High School in the mid 50's.
Billings native and Oscar-nominated animator, Bud Luckey has died. Luckey was one of a handful of esteemed graduates from Billings Senior High School in the mid 50's.
On March 2 Aiden Anklam will turn one. It's a day not everyone thought he'd live to see.
On March 2 Aiden Anklam will turn one. It's a day not everyone thought he'd live to see.
People who live in Wyoming’s South Big Horn Basin will soon have free insurance for air ambulance service. The South Big Horn Basin Hospital board voted last week to give the free Air Med memberships to everyone in their district.
People who live in Wyoming’s South Big Horn Basin will soon have free insurance for air ambulance service. The South Big Horn Basin Hospital board voted last week to give the free Air Med memberships to everyone in their district.
Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced Tuesday that Dan Edelman, executive vice president of administration and chief financial officer of the University of North Texas at Dallas, has been named the next chancellor of Montana State University Billings and City College.
Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced Tuesday that Dan Edelman, executive vice president of administration and chief financial officer of the University of North Texas at Dallas, has been named the next chancellor of Montana State University Billings and City College.
The Hardin student who caused schools to close in January pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday in Big Horn County Court.
The Hardin student who caused schools to close in January pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday in Big Horn County Court.
WinCo Foods filed paperwork with the City of Billings Building Division Monday to build a new grocery store on the old Kmart lot.
WinCo Foods filed paperwork with the City of Billings Building Division Monday to build a new grocery store on the old Kmart lot.
A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the charges come after one of three women assaulted with a frying pan recently died.
A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the charges come after one of three women assaulted with a frying pan recently died.
Lake County officials confirm the body of a missing man has been found near the SKQ Dam.
Lake County officials confirm the body of a missing man has been found near the SKQ Dam.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
Bud Luckey, the Oscar-nominated animator who designed Toy Story's Woody, has died, his son announced this week. Luckey was born in 1934 in Billings and is best known for his work in animation and as a voice actor. Luckey worked on films like A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc and Cars. He also voiced characters including Chuckles the Clown in Toy Story 3, Rick Dicker in The Incredibles and Eeyore in the 2011 Winnie the Pooh film. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean...
Bud Luckey, the Oscar-nominated animator who designed Toy Story's Woody, has died, his son announced this week. Luckey was born in 1934 in Billings and is best known for his work in animation and as a voice actor. Luckey worked on films like A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc and Cars. He also voiced characters including Chuckles the Clown in Toy Story 3, Rick Dicker in The Incredibles and Eeyore in the 2011 Winnie the Pooh film. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean...
A Hardin art teacher who allegedly hid a firearm on school grounds and gave a false account to police of where she located it pleaded not guilty in Big Horn County Court Tuesday.
A Hardin art teacher who allegedly hid a firearm on school grounds and gave a false account to police of where she located it pleaded not guilty in Big Horn County Court Tuesday.