Parts of Wyoming to receive free air ambulance service

People who live in Wyoming’s South Big Horn Basin will soon have free insurance for air ambulance service. The South Big Horn Basin Hospital board voted last week to give the free Air Med memberships to everyone in their district.

Air ambulance flights can be very costly. But they can also save lives. Guardian Air recently opened a base in Cody, Wyoming, and soon will be serving every family in the South Big Horn Basin Hospital District. .

The CEO of the South Big Horn County Hospital, John Adelsich said, “It’s a great option for those patients who are urgent, emergent, requiring immediate care that we’re unable to provide here.”

Adlesich said more than 5000 people in the district will receive memberships, or insurance, for the AirMed Care Network.

He explained, “So this membership, not only does it cover citizens when they’re in South Big Horn County. It also covers them if they’re in another state, on the East Coast, on the West Coast, in the south…anywhere where there’s an Air Med network.”

Cody based Guardian Air will take them to Billings or even Denver if their condition requires it.

The hospital district includes Greybull, and Basin, and smaller communities like Manderson, and Burlington.

But, Adelsich said the ambulance memberships don’t include ground ambulance transportation.

He said, “Patients will only be flown out of our hospital emergency room when they meet medical necessity, when it’s appropriate. All patients needing ground transport will still be taken via ground ambulance.”

The ground ambulance service will be provided by Cody Regional Health, formerly West Park Hospital. That ambulance service will be based at the South Big Horn Basin Hospital.