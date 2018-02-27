Dan Edelman named chancellor of MSU Billings and City College

Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced Tuesday that Dan Edelman, executive vice president of administration and chief financial officer of the University of North Texas at Dallas, has been named the next chancellor of Montana State University Billings and City College.
The Hardin student who caused schools to close in January pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday in Big Horn County Court.
Students all across the country are banding together to fight for change within schools. This includes students from the Billings area.
A Hardin man charged with Deliberate Homicide following an attack with a frying pan has plead not guilty in Big Horn County.
A Hardin art teacher who allegedly hid a firearm on school grounds and gave a false account to police of where she located it pleaded not guilty in Big Horn County Court Tuesday.
WinCo Foods filed paperwork with the City of Billings Building Division Monday to build a new grocery store on the old Kmart lot.
A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the charges come after one of three women assaulted with a frying pan recently died.
A Hardin art teacher who allegedly hid a firearm on school grounds and gave a false account to police of where she located it pleaded not guilty in Big Horn County Court Tuesday.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
Bud Luckey, the Oscar-nominated animator who designed Toy Story's Woody, has died, his son announced this week. Luckey was born in 1934 in Billings and is best known for his work in animation and as a voice actor. Luckey worked on films like A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc and Cars. He also voiced characters including Chuckles the Clown in Toy Story 3, Rick Dicker in The Incredibles and Eeyore in the 2011 Winnie the Pooh film. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean...
A Hardin man charged with Deliberate Homicide following an attack with a frying pan has plead not guilty in Big Horn County.
A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday.
