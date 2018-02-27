Dan Edelman named chancellor of MSU Billings and City College

Dr. Dan Edelman, executive vice president of administration and chief financial officer of the University of North Texas at Dallas, has been named the next chancellor of MSU Billings and City College.

From MSU News Service (Bozeman) — After a national search, Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced today that Dan Edelman, executive vice president of administration and chief financial officer of the University of North Texas at Dallas, has been named the next chancellor of Montana State University Billings and City College.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Dan Edelman as next chancellor of MSU Billings,” Cruzado said. “I am confident that, working with MSU Billings’ faculty, students, staff, alumni, and members of the Billings community, Dr. Edelman will continue to enhance MSU Billings’ focus on students and their success.”

Edelman said he is honored to be chosen for the position and looks forward to engaging MSU Billings’ students, faculty, staff and the greater community to move the university forward and be a key partner for the future of Billings and eastern Montana.

"With a career that spans back to serving in the Army and includes many years in higher education, today my wife, Sandee, and I feel like we’ve reached the top of the mountain – and fittingly, we’ve reached this career summit at Montana State University Billings," Edelman said. "The opportunity to become a Yellowjacket and lead this university is a dream come true for a first-generation college graduate. Thank you to Dr. Cruzado and the search committee for expressing faith in my leadership abilities, and thank you to my (University of North Texas at Dallas) family for their support and partnership over the past four years. Sandee and I are excited to embark on this new adventure – like the settlers of old, we’re headed west for an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Edelman has been in his current position with the University of North Texas at Dallas since 2014.

He previously held progressive leadership positions at Texas A&M University in Commerce, Texas, between 2007 and 2014, culminating in a position as associate provost and vice president of academic affairs. He also has experience as a professor, as a forensic auditor for the U.S. Department of Justice, and as CEO and CFO for a financial company, among other positions.

Edelman has a doctorate in mathematics education with an accounting-related dissertation from the Illinois Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in accounting from Roosevelt University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Loyola University. Edelman also holds professional certifications as a certified public accountant, certified fraud examiner, certified information technology professional, and chartered global management accountant. He is also certified in financial forensics.

An 18-member committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education John Cech led the chancellor search. Committee members were chosen to represent the faculty, students, staff, alumni, community leaders, and benefactors of MSU Billings. MSU retained the consulting services of Greenwood/Asher & Associates to assist in the national search.

Cech said the search process yielded an extremely strong field of candidates.

"Our committee was very impressed by the depth and breadth of experience and vision each of the candidates presented for this position," he said. "Dr. Edelman rose to the top of this strong pool. The search committee used words such as leadership, strategic, forward-thinking, and community engagement to describe Dr. Edelman."

Edelman’s appointment is pending approval from the Montana Board of Regents. The regents will vote on Edelman’s appointment at the board’s next meeting, set for March 8-9 at the University of Montana-Western in Dillon. Upon approval, Edelman will assume his responsibilities as chancellor on May 7.

Edelman succeeds Ron Larsen, who has served as interim chancellor of MSU Billings since December 2016.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Larsen," Cruzado said. "Through his hard work and dedication, Dr. Larsen devoted the best of his talents to keeping the institution on track and providing stability during this transition."