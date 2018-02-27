Gov. Bullock declares winter storm emergency in northwestern, southeastern Montana

Lake County officials confirm the body of a missing man has been found near the CSKT Dam.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.
A Hardin man charged with Deliberate Homicide following an attack with a frying pan has plead not guilty in Big Horn County.
WinCo Foods filed paperwork with the City of Billings Building Division Monday to build a new grocery store on the old Kmart lot.
The Hardin student who caused schools to close in January pleaded not guilty to his charges Tuesday in Big Horn County Court.
A Hardin man is in jail on a $1,000,000 bond for deliberate homicide. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says the charges come after one of three women assaulted with a frying pan recently died.
A Hardin art teacher who allegedly hid a firearm on school grounds and gave a false account to police of where she located it pleaded not guilty in Big Horn County Court Tuesday.
Bud Luckey, the Oscar-nominated animator who designed Toy Story's Woody, has died, his son announced this week. Luckey was born in 1934 in Billings and is best known for his work in animation and as a voice actor. Luckey worked on films like A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc and Cars. He also voiced characters including Chuckles the Clown in Toy Story 3, Rick Dicker in The Incredibles and Eeyore in the 2011 Winnie the Pooh film. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean...
A naked man, who led police on a chase while driving the wrong way down a Kansas City, Missouri highway Sunday afternoon, was fully clothed during his first court appearance Monday.
