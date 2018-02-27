How you could be affected by Takata airbag recall

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox is asking everyone to check their cars for a possible recall.

He's just announced a settlement surrounding the massive Takata airbag recall -- with more than eight-million recalled nationwide.

The settlement between the attorney's general of 44 states plus Washington D.C. and TK Holdings Inc., (the U.S. subsidiary of Takata) ended with a multistate investigation in the company's failure to timely share known safety defects with certain airbag inflators using phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate as a propellant. That's according to Attorney General Fox. Worldwide 20 people have died from this defect and more injured, he says.



He encourages all Montanans to check to see if their vehicles are under recall. If they are he says immediately have your airbag replaced for free.



"This settlement ensures this airbag manufacturer and its successors will produce safe equipment, Attorney General Fox, says. "If there's a problem with their products, they will notify the public and correct the problem."

TK Holdings Inc. has agreed to reimburse the multistate group for its investigative costs and for the entry of stipulated civil penalty of $650 million dollars.

To find out if your car is on the airbag recall list you can go to:

https://www.nhtsa.gov/recall-spotlight/takata-air-bags