Hardin man pleads not guilty in frying pan homicide

By KULR-8 News Staff
HARDIN, Mont. -

A Hardin man charged with Deliberate Homicide was arraigned in Big Horn County Tuesday.

James Brien entered a not guilty to that charge and two other charges for Assault.

Brien is accused of hitting three women with a frying pan at a home on E. 7th Street on February 8th. One of the women identified as L.W.H. died February 24th,

County prosecutors argued during the hearing that Brien would be a danger to the community and a flight risk if released.

The court set a $1,000,000 bond for Brien. If Brien does post bond he will be required to remain in contact with his attorney, maintain employment, and adhere to a 9:00 P.M. curfew, 

Brien will also be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor and will not be allowed to possess weapons or firearms.

  Body of missing man found in Polson

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-27 23:46:18 GMT

    Lake County officials confirm the body of a missing man has been found near the SKQ Dam.

  Governor Bullock declares state of emergency in response to extreme winter conditions

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:25 PM EST2018-02-27 23:25:43 GMT
    After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold.  "The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...
  Gov. Bullock declares winter storm emergency in northwestern, southeastern Montana

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:16 PM EST2018-02-27 23:16:13 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency on the Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations and in Glacier and Golden Valley Counties.

