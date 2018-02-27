Hardin man pleads not guilty in frying pan homicide

A Hardin man charged with Deliberate Homicide was arraigned in Big Horn County Tuesday.

James Brien entered a not guilty to that charge and two other charges for Assault.

Brien is accused of hitting three women with a frying pan at a home on E. 7th Street on February 8th. One of the women identified as L.W.H. died February 24th,

County prosecutors argued during the hearing that Brien would be a danger to the community and a flight risk if released.

The court set a $1,000,000 bond for Brien. If Brien does post bond he will be required to remain in contact with his attorney, maintain employment, and adhere to a 9:00 P.M. curfew,

Brien will also be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor and will not be allowed to possess weapons or firearms.

