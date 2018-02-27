Hardin teacher charged with possession of weapon in school building pleads not guilty

A Hardin art teacher who allegedly hid a firearm on school grounds and gave a false account to police of where she located it pleaded not guilty in Big Horn County Court Tuesday.

Nora Block is charged with felony "Tampering with Physical Evidence," misdemeanor "Possession of Weapon in School Building," and misdemeanor "Obstructing a Peace Officer."

In court Tuesday, Judge Jones ordered Block's bond set to $25,000. Block is also not allowed to leave Montana without court permission.

Judge Jones told her to maintain her current job if she has one. She is also not allowed to contact victims, witnesses, or their families.

The defense argued Block has formed friendships with Hardin students. The judge ordered limited contact with students at the school.

